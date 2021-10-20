Riverdale: Season Six Tease Features Sabrina Spellman Coming to CW Series

Riverdale fans do not have long to wait for the return of the CW show. The dark drama series, inspired by the Archie comics, returns next month, and a new teaser has been released. It shows off the arrival of Sabrina Spellman (Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) in town. She will help the gang with their new witchy problem.

KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Madelaine Petsch, Madchen Amick, Casey Cott, Charles Melton, Vanessa Morgan, Erinn Westbrook, and Drew Ray Tanner star in The CW series with Kieran Shipka joining as Sabrina.

Check out the teaser for Riverdale season six below. The series returns on November 16th.

What do you think? Are you excited about the return of Riverdale next month?