Wizards: Disney Channel Officially Orders Wizards of Waverly Place Sequel Series

Disney is officially returning to Waverly Place. The cable network has ordered the Wizards sequel series. Selena Gomez and David Henrie are returning for the sequel as siblings Alex and Justin Russo, with production set to begin in April.

The new series will follow an adult Justin after Alex brings her child to him for training. Justin has been living a normal non-magical life with his family, but he dusts off his powers to help his sister.

Disney Channel shared more about the series in a press release.

“Disney Channel announced a series greenlight for “Wizards” (working title), a continuation of the Emmy® Award-winning “Wizards of Waverly Place,” one of the most beloved franchises in the network’s history. From Disney Branded Television, production on the new series begins next month in Los Angeles and is slated to premiere later this year on Disney Channel and Disney+. Aimed at kids and their families, the new series reunites two-time Emmy and Golden Globe® Award-nominated Selena Gomez and David Henrie as Alex and Justin Russo, respectively, who also serve as executive producers. Gomez will guest star in the premiere episode, while Henrie will appear in a leading series-regular role. New series regular Max Matenko (“Platonic”) plays Justin’s youngest son, Milo, and joins the previously announced cast, including Janice LeAnn Brown (Disney’s “Just Roll with It”) in the lead role as a young, powerful wizard Billie; Alkaio Thiele (“Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends”) as Justin’s oldest son, Roman; and Mimi Gianopulos (“Rutherford Falls”) as Justin’s wife, Giada. The series follows an adult Justin Russo, who has chosen to lead a normal, mortal life with his family, Giada, Roman and Milo. When Justin’s sister Alex brings Billie to his home seeking help, Justin realizes he must dust off his magical skills to mentor the wizard-in-training while also juggling his everyday responsibilities — and safeguarding the future of the Wizard World. “‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ captivated hearts with its spellbinding adventures and big laughs, creating unforgettable memories for kids and families everywhere,” said Ayo Davis, president, Disney Branded Television. “We can’t wait to step back into the magical world of ‘Wizards,’ inviting both longtime fans and a new generation to experience the enchantment alongside Selena, David, and our incredible cast and crew.” Jed Elinoff and Scott Thomas (“Raven’s Home”) serve as writers and executive producers, along with Gary Marsh (“Descendants: The Rise of Red”). Andy Fickman (“Race to Witch Mountain”) directed and executive produced the pilot and will direct multiple episodes.”

The premiere date for Wizards will be announced later.

