Nine Perfect Strangers: Season Two; Henry Golding, Mark Strong, and Lena Olin Join Hulu Series

Three more have been added to the cast of season two of Nine Perfect Strangers. Variety revealed that Henry Golding, Mark Strong, and Lena Olin are joining Nicole Kidman, Murray Bartlett, Annie Murphy, Christine Baranski, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Dolly De Leon, King Princess, Aras Aydin, and Lucas Englander.

The plot of season two has not been revealed, but season one was based on Liane Moriarty’s novel of the same name. The season aired in September 2021, and Hulu renewed the series in June 2023.

The following was revealed about the roles the new additions will play:

“Golding will play the character Peter. Golding broke out with his starring role in the blockbuster film “Crazy Rich Asians.” He has since starred in projects like “Last Christmas,” “The Gentlemen,” and “Snake Eyes.” He is also set to appear in Guy Ritchie’s “The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare.” Strong will play David in Season 2. A veteran actor, Strong’s recent film credits include “Tár,” “1917,” “Cruella,” the “Kingsman” franchise, the “Shazam” films, and “The Imitation Game.” He has also starred in TV shows such as “Temple” and “Deep State.” Olin will appear in the role of Helena. Olin received an Academy Award nomination for “Enemies, A Love Story” in 1990, a BAFTA nomination for “Chocolat” in 2001, and an Emmy nomination for “Alias” in 2003. Her recent credits include “Spaceman” and “Mindhunters” at Netflix, “Hunters” at Amazon Prime Video, and “Vinyl” at HBO.”

The premiere date for Nine Perfect Strangers season two will be announced later.

