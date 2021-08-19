Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

Nine Perfect Strangers: Season One Viewer Votes

Published:

Nine Perfect Strangers TV show on Hulu: canceled or renewed for season 2?

(Photo: Vince Valitutti/Hulu)

What will these visitors experience in the Nine Perfect Strangers TV show on Hulu? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Nine Perfect Strangers is cancelled or renewed for season two (in this case, it appears to be a one-season mini-series). Hulu and other streaming platforms, however, collect their own data. If you’ve been watching this TV series, we’d love to know how you feel about the first season episodes of Nine Perfect Strangers here.

A Hulu drama series, the Nine Perfect Strangers TV show was created by David E. Kelley and John Henry Butterworth and is based on the novel by Liane Moriarty. It stars Nicole Kidman, Melissa McCarthy, Michael Shannon, Luke Evans, Bobby Cannavale, Regina Hall, Samara Weaving, Melvin Gregg, Asher Keddie, Grace Van Patten, Tiffany Boone, and Manny Jacinto. The story takes place at a boutique health-and-wellness resort that promises healing and transformation. Nine stressed city dwellers try to get on a path to a better way of living. Watching over them during this 10-day retreat is the resort’s director Masha Dmitrichenko (Kidman), a woman on a mission to reinvigorate their tired minds and bodies. However, these nine “perfect” strangers have no idea what is about to hit them.

Want to rate more TV shows?     ABC   |  CBS   |  The CW   |  FOX   |  NBC


What do you think? Which season one episodes of the Nine Perfect Strangers TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that Nine Perfect Strangers on Hulu should be renewed for a second season, possibly with a new cast? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.




Canceled and renewed TV show
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x