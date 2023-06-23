The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: Melissa McBride to Appear in AMC Spin-Off After All

The Walking Dead’s Carol (Melissa McBride) will be back on screen after all.

McBride was initially supposed to be part of the upcoming Carol-Daryl spin-off but pulled out of the project due to its shooting locale. In April 2022, AMC released the following statement: Unfortunately, [McBride] is no longer able to participate in the previously announced spin-off focused on the Daryl Dixon and Carol Peletier characters, which will be set and filmed in Europe this summer and premiere next year. Relocating to Europe became logistically untenable for Melissa at this time. We know fans will be disappointed by this news, but The Walking Dead Universe continues to grow and expand in interesting ways and we very much hope to see Carol again in the near future.”

Some viewers blamed the AMC project’s remaining star, Norman Reedus, for the change, enraging his fellow Walking Dead alum, Jeffrey Dean Morgan (The Walking Dead: Dead City). He wrote:

Some of you have gone WAY too far. TOXIC. Attacking norm for crap he has NOTHING to do with? Melissa made a call that was hers alone. She wants/needs a break. Respect that. Factors involved that are nobody’s business. Norm, who’s given more than anyone to you all. Just SHITTY. Norman had nothing to do with picking location. That decision is all about story, ideas… MONEY. That’s studio/network. Not actors. We can say yes and do, or no, and not do… MAYBE. SOMETIMES. If we’re lucky and don’t have contract yet. Rarely does actor have that power.

Now, over a year later, it’s been revealed that Carol and Daryl will be seen together again in the new Daryl Dixon spin-off series. Morgan announced McBride’s return to the franchise himself.

Well well. We’re sorry Norman… fer talking oodles of shit to you when we thought melissa wasn’t doing show! Golly… this must of been in the works for ages! (Twas from start) Goddamn it’s great seeing these two together! Can’t wait! Xojd pic.twitter.com/yYwyTq5hAG — Jeffrey Dean Morgan (@JDMorgan) June 22, 2023

Anne Charrier, Eriq Ebanouey, Laika Blanc Francard, Romain Levi, and Louis Puech Scigliuzzi also star in the new series, which finds Daryl (Reedus) overseas. The show’s six episodes are planned for later this year. The exact premiere date will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you excited to see Daryl and Carol together again in the new Walking Dead spin-off?