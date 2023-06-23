Tough As Nails: Season Five Contestants Announced for CBS Series

Tough as Nails returns to CBS with its fifth season next month, and the 12 contestants have now been revealed. The series takes the contestants to Canada for the first time this season. Hosted by Phil Keoghan (The Amazing Race), episodes will air twice a week, on Friday and Sunday nights.

CBS revealed more about the upcoming season in a press release.

For the First Time Ever, “Tough As Nails” Contestants Will Compete on Canadian Soil and the Series Will Feature Real People in Real Life Who Are Real Tough from Both the U.S. and Canada Meet the 12 new competitors ready to test their strength, endurance, life skills and mental toughness on the new season of TOUGH AS NAILS. The fifth season launches on Sunday, July 2 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) with a two-hour premiere and will continue airing on Fridays and Sundays (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. The show was filmed in a Canadian city forged in steel, “The Hammer,” Hamilton, Ontario, and features hardworking Americans and Canadians who are the best of the best in their chosen trade. Some of the seasoned professionals include a carpenter, toolmaker, ironworker, electrician and firefighter; skilled workers who are pushed to their limits, on real-world job sites. One by one, contestants are eliminated from the individual competition until a winner is crowned. What sets TOUGH AS NAILS apart is nobody goes home. Contestants who “punch out” of the individual competition stay to compete through the entire season in a team competition with a chance of winning additional cash prizes. In the first individual challenge of the season, competitors will cut, grind and torch 500 pounds of scrap metal. The first two to finish the job earn the privilege of choosing their teammates for Dirty Hands and Savage Crew. The TOUGH AS NAILS competitors are: Name: Paul Hamilton

Job: Maintenance supervisor

Age: 56

Hometown: Airdrie, Alberta Name: Carolina Paredes

Job: Motorcycle builder

Age: 42

Hometown: Houston, Texas Name: Dustin Bradford

Job: Firefighter

Age: 34

Current Residence: Edmonton, Alberta Name: Marcus Jones

Job: CO2 technician

Age: 49

Hometown: Fort Worth, Texas Name: Jessica Hayes

Job: Remodeling contractor

Age: 35

Current Residence: Cedar Park, Texas Name: Kenji Ngo

Job: Jack of all trades

Age: 39

Hometown: Delaware, Ohio Name: Cheryl Lieteau

Job: Carpenter

Age: 55

Hometown: Dudley, Mass. Name: Ben Dempsey

Job: Tile setter

Age: 33

Current Residence: Halifax, Nova Scotia Name: Akeela Al-Hameed

Job: Firefighter

Age: 34

Hometown: Fridley, Minn. Name: Todd Anderson

Job: Toolmaker

Age: 58

Hometown: Janesville, Wisc. Name: Yesi Reyes

Job: Ironworker

Age: 31

Hometown: Los Angeles, Calif. Name: Carly Steiman

Job: Electrician

Age: 32

Hometown: North Vancouver, British Columbia

