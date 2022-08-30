The Challenge: USA: Phil Keoghan Addresses Why There No Tough As Nails Alums on the CBS Series

The Challenge: USA is currently airing its first season on CBS, but there have been no cast members from Tough as Nails appear on the reality competition series. Viewers have seen former contestants from Big Brother, Survivor, The Amazing Race, and Love Island appear.

If the series continues for a second season, there are no plans to include any Tough as Nails contestants. However, it could happen at a later date.

Phil Keoghan revealed the reasoning behind the exclusion of contestants of Tough as Nails, per Entertainment Weekly:

“We have plans to eventually do an all-star version of Tough as Nails. So I think that’s part of the consideration, to allow us to be able to. Other shows have had the chance to do that. Amazing Race, Survivor, Big Brother — they’ve all had a chance to do their all-star seasons. So I’m personally pleased that we’re allowed to do a Tough as Nails all stars before something like that would happen. I think Tough as Nails contestants would compete really well… just because I know the fitness level of Tough as Nails.”

CBS has renewed Tough as Nails through the fifth season, and all episodes have already been filmed.

The Amazing Race returns to CBS on September 21st. The Challenge: USA currently airs on Wednesday nights.

What do you think? Do you want to see the contestants from Tough as Nails appear on a future season of The Challenge: USA?