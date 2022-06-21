Animal Kingdom: Season Six Ratings

We don’t have to wonder if Animal Kingdom will be cancelled this time around. It’s already been announced that season six is the end for this TNT show. Still, Hollywood loves to revive established properties. Could Animal Kingdom be revived for a seventh season someday? Stay tuned.

A crime drama series, the Animal Kingdom TV show stars Shawn Hatosy, Ben Robson, Jake Weary, Finn Cole, and Leila George. The story revolves around the Cody crime family who has now lost its matriarch. In the sixth season, the Cody boys discover that they can’t outrun their past. With their empire expanding, a cold case investigation sets off a series of events that puts the entire family in jeopardy. Revenge, betrayal, and a reckoning with long-forgotten violence leads to an explosive conclusion.

For comparisons: Season five of Animal Kingdom on TNT averaged a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 894,000 viewers.

What do you think? Do you like the Animal Kingdom TV series on TNT? Do you think that it should have been renewed for a seventh season, or, is season six a good time to say goodbye?