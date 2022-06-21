Animal Kingdom: Season Seven? Has the TNT Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the TNT cable channel, the Animal Kingdom TV show stars Shawn Hatosy, Ben Robson, Jake Weary, Finn Cole, and Leila George. The story revolves around the Cody crime family who has now lost its matriarch. In the sixth season, the Cody boys discover that they can’t outrun their past. With their empire expanding, a cold case investigation sets off a series of events that puts the entire family in jeopardy. Revenge, betrayal, and a reckoning with long-forgotten violence leads to an explosive conclusion.



Season Six Ratings

The sixth season of Animal Kingdom averages a 0.08 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 412,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (includes all DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season five, that’s down by 60% in the demo and down by 54% in viewership. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but the higher-rated series are usually renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Animal Kingdom stacks up against other TNT TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

Animal Kingdom is ending so, there won’t be a seventh season. Could it be revived someday? Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

We don’t have to wonder if TNT will cancel or renew Animal Kingdom for season seven. The cable channel has already announced that year six is the end. Could the show return someday, possibly with a new generation of Codys? Subscribe for free alerts on Animal Kingdom cancellation or renewal news.



