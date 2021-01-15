Last year the Animal Kingdom TV show rose in the Nielsen ratings, so it was in little danger of being cancelled by TNT. Now that it’s back for its fourth season — with something of a twist we’re not allowed to reveal — will the series gain even more viewers? Will Animal Kingdom be cancelled or renewed for season five? Stay tuned. *Status update below.

A TNT crime drama, Animal Kingdom stars Ellen Barkin as Smurf, head of the Cody crime family, with Shawn Hatosy, Ben Robson, Jake Weary, Finn Cole, and Sohvi Rodrigues. Emily Deschanel joins on a recurring basis as Angela, a recovering addict and former best friend of J’s (Cole) late mother. Season four kicks off with Smurf showing everyone she is in charge. This season also introduces a new group of criminals, who have a surprising connection to the Codys. Guest stars include Gil Birmingham, Leila George, Grant Harvey, Jon Beavers, Lucca De Oliveira, and Rigo Sanchez.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: The third season of Animal Kingdom on TNT averaged a 0.39 rating in the 18-49 year old viewer demographic and 1.306 million total viewers.

What do you think? Do you like the Animal Kingdom TV series? Should this TNT TV show be cancelled or renewed for a fifth season?

1/15/2021 update: TNT has renewed the Animal Kingdom TV show for a sixth season.