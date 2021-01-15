Menu

Animal Kingdom: Season Four Ratings

Published:

Animal Kingdom TV show on TNT: season 4 ratings (canceled renewed season 5?)

(TNT)

Last year the Animal Kingdom TV show rose in the Nielsen ratings, so it was in little danger of being cancelled by TNT. Now that it’s back for its fourth season — with something of a twist we’re not allowed to reveal — will the series gain even more viewers? Will Animal Kingdom be cancelled or renewed for season five? Stay tuned. *Status update below.

A TNT crime drama, Animal Kingdom stars Ellen Barkin as Smurf, head of the Cody crime family, with Shawn Hatosy, Ben Robson, Jake Weary, Finn Cole, and Sohvi Rodrigues. Emily Deschanel joins on a recurring basis as Angela, a recovering addict and former best friend of J’s (Cole) late mother. Season four kicks off with Smurf showing everyone she is in charge. This season also introduces a new group of criminals, who have a surprising connection to the Codys. Guest stars include Gil Birmingham, Leila George, Grant Harvey, Jon Beavers, Lucca De Oliveira, and Rigo Sanchez.

For comparisons: The third season of Animal Kingdom on TNT averaged a 0.39 rating in the 18-49 year old viewer demographic and 1.306 million total viewers.

What do you think? Do you like the Animal Kingdom TV series? Should this TNT TV show be cancelled or renewed for a fifth season?

1/15/2021 update: TNT has renewed the Animal Kingdom TV show for a sixth season.



I love animal kingdom I really hope there’s a season 5 so I can find out what happened after smurf died

Love the show!! Binged watched all four seasons and fell in love with the characters and the action packed plot! It’s exciting, explosive and more twisted than any other show I’ve seen with no comparisons! Can’t wait for a 5th season!!

Yes , we need 20 seasons of animal kingdom. Best TV series I ever watched

There should be ten series at least of Animal Kingdom. Best series on Netflix. Great actors, great script, love it, thanks.

Season 5 please!! Love this show!!

