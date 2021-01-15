Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

   

Queen Sugar: Season Four Viewer Votes

Published:

Queen Sugar TV show on OWN: season 4 viewer votes (canceled or renewed season 4?)

(Photo: OWN)

Does the fourth season of the Queen Sugar TV show on OWN leave you craving more? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Queen Sugar is cancelled or renewed for season five. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we’d like to offer you the chance to rate all of the Queen Sugar season four episodes here. *Status update below.

An OWN drama from Ava DuVernay, Queen Sugar stars Rutina Wesley, Dawn-Lyen Gardner, Kofi Siriboe, Bianca Lawson, Tina Lifford, Ethan Hutchison, Omar J. Dorsey, Dondré Whitfield, Timon Kyle Durrett, Henry G. Sanders, Erica Tazel, Kendall Clark, and Walter Pere. Based on the Natalie Baszile novel, the story unfolds in the fictional Louisiana town of Saint Josephine. It chronicles the lives and loves of the estranged Bordelon siblings who try to save the family sugarcane farm, after a family tragedy.

Want to rate more TV shows?     ABC   |  CBS   |  The CW   |  FOX   |  NBC


What do you think? Which season four episodes of the Queen Sugar TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Should OWN cancel or renew Queen Sugar for a fifth season? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.

*1/15/2021 update: OWN has renewed Queen Sugar for a sixth season.



Canceled and renewed TV show

12
Leave a Reply

avatar
10 Comment threads
2 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
11 Comment authors
Debra HoyleAuntie ReereeMarie Bowden-LockhartJseetKathy Reed Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Auntie Reeree
Reader
Auntie Reeree

Marie Bowden-Lockhart

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
July 5, 2020 3:34 pm
Marie Bowden-Lockhart
Reader
Marie Bowden-Lockhart

I need more Queen Sugar! The Bordelon family must reign triumphant‼️

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
July 5, 2020 3:33 pm
Jseet
Reader
Jseet

Queen sugar is the best. Please don’t cancel

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
February 18, 2020 5:03 pm
Kathy Reed
Reader
Kathy Reed

Love Queen Sugar so Glad for season 5. It’s A Great show, everyone should watch

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
September 13, 2019 5:30 pm
Kim
Reader
Kim

Please renew Queensugar for a season 5. Live this show!

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
September 11, 2019 10:23 pm
Michelle Harris
Reader
Michelle Harris

Keep on producing Queen Sugar! It’s Raw…It’s Real…It’s Current…It’s Riveting. . It takes you places no other scripted show dares to take you! It sparks thought…conversations and feelings long buried.

Vote Up50Vote Down Reply
September 1, 2019 12:03 pm
D. Johnston
Reader
D. Johnston

I love it, it’s reality

Vote Up40Vote Down Reply
September 4, 2019 10:12 pm
Debra Hoyle
Reader
Debra Hoyle

Yesssssss,BRING IT ON

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
August 29, 2020 8:50 pm
LAandre Cotton
Reader
LAandre Cotton

Bring season 5 please

Vote Up50Vote Down Reply
August 6, 2019 7:23 pm
Traci Swain
Reader
Traci Swain

Love the show sooo much. Nova is my favorite. ☺. Want to see it on for many many many more seasons to come.

Vote Up40Vote Down Reply
June 28, 2019 9:11 am
Rose
Reader
Rose

CANCEL this train wreck!

Vote Up0-7Vote Down Reply
June 15, 2019 11:00 am
Ledora Tighe
Reader
Ledora Tighe

This is a great show. Please don’t cancel it. I love it

Vote Up5-1Vote Down Reply
June 13, 2019 2:06 am
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz