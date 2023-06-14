Tough As Nails: Season Five of Phil Keoghan Competition Series Gets Summer Premiere Date on CBS

Tough as Nails is returning to CBS sooner rather than later. The network has announced the competition series will return in July with its fifth season. Viewers will see two episodes a week, with the show airing on Friday and Sunday nights. Season four aired earlier this year and CBS issued the fifth season renewal in March.

Hosted by Phil Keoghan (The Amazing Race), the fifth season will feature a new group of essential workers showing off their skills as they try to win a big cash prize. The new season is set in Ontario, Canada, and the contestants will be from the US and Canada.

CBS revealed more about the return of the series in a press release.

CBS adds TOUGH AS NAILS to its summer reality schedule with airings twice a week, premiering with a special two-hour episode on Sunday, July 2 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) and Friday, July 7 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+* with new episodes airing every Sunday and Friday in subsequent weeks. TOUGH AS NAILS is a competition series that celebrates everyday Americans who consider the calluses on their hands a badge of honor. For the first time, the show filmed in the Canadian “Steeltown” of Hamilton, Ontario, and will feature essential workers from both the United States and Canada who are ready to test their strength, endurance, life skills and mental toughness in challenges that take place in real-world scenarios. One by one, these workers are eliminated from the individual competition until a winner is crowned, but nobody goes home. Contestants who “punch out” of the individual competition continue to compete until the end of the season in a team competition with a chance of winning additional cash prizes. TOUGH AS NAILS joins CBS’ recently announced summer lineup that includes SECRET CELEBRITY RENOVATION, now premiering on Friday, Aug. 4 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT)*; the milestone 25th season of BIG BROTHER starting Wednesday, Aug. 2 (8:00-9:30 PM, ET/PT) followed by Thursday and Sunday editions; the musical game show SUPERFAN debuting Wednesday, Aug. 9 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT); and THE CHALLENGE: USA launching on Thursday, Aug. 10 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT). All series will also be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

