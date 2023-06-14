Retreat: FX Announces New Title and Releases First-Look Photos for Drama Coming to Hulu

Retreat has a new name. The FX on Hulu series is now titled A Murder at the End of the World. Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij created the mystery series, which follows an amateur detective investigating a murder at an exclusive retreat. Marling, Emma Corrin, Clive Owen, and Harris Dickinson star in the drama.

FX revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

FX’s A Murder at the End of the World, a murder mystery limited series set at the remote and isolated compound of a reclusive billionaire, released a new title and official first-look images today. The series, formerly known as “Retreat,” stars Emma Corrin, Clive Owen, Harris Dickinson, and Brit Marling and will premiere in August exclusively on Hulu. A Murder at the End of the World is a mystery series with a new kind of detective at the helm – a Gen Z amateur sleuth and tech-savvy hacker named “Darby Hart” (Emma Corrin). Darby and eight other guests are invited by a reclusive billionaire (Clive Owen) to participate in a retreat at a remote and dazzling location. When one of the other guests is found dead, Darby must use all of her skills to prove it was murder against a tide of competing interests and before the killer takes another life. A Murder at the End of the World stars Emma Corrin, Clive Owen, Harris Dickinson, Brit Marling, Alice Braga, Joan Chen, Raúl Esparza, Jermaine Fowler, Ryan J. Haddad, Pegah Ferydoni, Javed Khan, Louis Cancelmi, Edoardo Ballerini, Britian Seibert, Christopher Gurr, Kellan Tetlow, Daniel Olson and Neal Huff. A Murder at the End of the World is created and directed by Brit Marling & Zal Batmanglij. Marling and Batmanglij also executive produced alongside Andrea Sperling (Transparent), Melanie Marnich and Nicki Paluga. The seven-episode limited series is produced by FX Productions and was filmed in Iceland, as well as New Jersey and Utah.

A premiere date for the series will be announced later. Check out another photo from the new series below.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch A Murder at the End of the World on Hulu when it arrives?