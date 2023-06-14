The Late Show: Stephen Colbert Contract Extended for Three More Years with CBS

The Late Show is not going anywhere. CBS has locked in Stephen Colbert and his late-night series for three more seasons. Episodes of the series will continue to air through August 2026. Colbert signed his previous contract in 2019, which was set to end in August.

CBS CEO George Cheeks said the following about renewing the late-night series, per Deadline:

“We just extended him for three more years and I was praying for that to happen. It’s just a great cohesive group that is firing on all cylinders and Stephen’s really enjoying himself.”

Colbert took over the late-night series following David Letterman’s exit in 2015 and has amassed 1,401 episodes. The series is currently dark due to the writers strike, but new episodes will resume once the strike is over.

The news of Colbert’s renewal comes as CBS’ late-night lineup is going through a period of transition. James Corden, whose Late Late Show aired after Colbert’s show for eight years, signed off in April. It’s still unclear what will replace Corden’s program.

