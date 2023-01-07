History of the World, Part II: Hulu Releases Photos for Series Sequel to Mel Brooks Movie

History of the World, Part II is coming to Hulu this spring, and the streaming service has released the first photos for the sequel series from Mel Brooks. The original film was released 40 years ago. Mel Brooks, Wanda Sykes, Nick Kroll, and Ike Barinholtz star in the series taking viewers through human history.

Hulu revealed more about the series in a press release.

“SYNOPSIS: After waiting over 40 years there is finally a sequel to the seminal Mel Brooks film, “History of the World, Part I,” with each episode featuring a variety of sketches that take us through different periods of human history. CAST: The series stars Mel Brooks, Wanda Sykes, Nick Kroll, and Ike Barinholtz. CREDITS: Mel Brooks is a writer and executive producer on the series along with Nick Kroll, Wanda Sykes, Ike Barinholtz, David Stassen, Kevin Salter, David Greenbaum and Christie Smith. “History of the World, Part II” is a production of Searchlight Television and 20th Television.”

A premiere date for History of the World, Part II, will be announced later. Check out more photos from the series below.

What do you think? Are you excited to see this series from Mel Brooks?