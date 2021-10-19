History of the World, Part II: Hulu Orders Variety Series Follow-Up to Mel Brooks Movie

History of the World: Part II is headed to Hulu. The follow-up to the 1981 Mel Brooks movie History of the World: Part I (which was never intended to have a sequel) will air as an eight-episode variety series on the streaming service.

Per Deadline, Brooks (above, left) said the following about the Hulu series:

“I can’t wait to once more tell the real truth about all the phony-baloney stories the world has been conned into believing are History!”

The writer’s room for the series will open up in November, and production for the series will begin in Spring 2022. A premiere date will be announced at a later time.

