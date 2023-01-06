Demascus: Cancelled; AMC Sci-fi Comedy Series Latest Series to Be Axed by Cable Network

AMC has cancelled another show as it was being produced. Last month, it was revealed that the second season renewal of Moonhaven had been rescinded. Yesterday, we reported that the cable network had pulled the plug on Invitation to a Bonfire midway through its filming and had cancelled plans to air the second season of 61st Street. Now, comes word that Demascus has been axed as well.

A comedic sci-fi series, the Demascus TV show stars Okieriete Onaodowan, Janet Hubert, Caleb Eberhardt, and Shakira Ja’nai Paye, with Martin Lawrence and Sasha Hutchings in recurring roles. The series has been described as a character-driven exploration of life as an ordinary Black man in America today. The series revolves around Demascus (Onaodowan), a 33-year-old Black man who goes on a journey of self-discovery. He does this using innovative new technology that allows him to experience different versions of his life. Storylines follow these vivid psychological explorations, as well as Demascus’ own primary reality.

Like Invitation to a Bonfire, the Demascus show was ordered to series last February with the intent of airing both this year. A comedic sci-fi series from playwright Tearrance Arvelle Chisholm, the show was executive produced by Mark Johnson (Better Call Saul). Kirk Moore (American Crime) is the showrunner and Myki Bajaj of Gran Via is also a producer.

Production was reportedly underway on the six-episode season when word came down that it was being cancelled. Invitation to a Bonfire was midway through filming and the show’s creator says that work is underway to find a new home for the series. Theoretically, a new home could be found to finish the Demascus series as well.

What do you think? Were you looking forward to checking out the Demascus series on AMC? Are you disappointed that the show’s been cancelled? Are you hoping that it gets made elsewhere?

