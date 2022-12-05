Moonhaven: Cancelled; AMC+ Reverses Season Two Renewal of Sci-Fi Series

Moonhaven is now not returning to AMC+ for a second season. The streaming service has reversed the decision made in July to renew the series. Starring Emma McDonald, Dominic Monaghan, Amara Karan, Ayelet Zurer, Joe Manganiello, Kadeem Hardison, and Yazzmin Newell, the sci-fi series is set 100 years in the future at a colony on the moon. Peter Ocko created the series.

Deadline revealed the following about the renewal reversal by AMC+:

“Word of the cancellation comes four months after the dystonic sci-fi series was renewed for a second season and days after AMC Networks announced sweeping cost-cutting measures as CEO Christina Spade stepped down, which included laying off 20% of its U.S. staff, and write-downs for up to $475 million as it restructures its business. Up to $400 million of that is for content-related moves the company calls “strategic programming assessments.”

The series’ cancellation is due to the changes at AMC Networks.

