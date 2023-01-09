Wu-Tang: An American Saga: Season Three; Hulu Releases First Photos for Final Season

Wu-Tang: An American Saga is returning soon to Hulu for its third and final season, and the streaming service has released the first photos for the season.

Starring Ashton Sanders, Shameik Moore, Siddiq Saunderson, Julian Elijah Martinez, Marcus Callender, Zolee Griggs, T.J. Atoms, Dave East, Johnell Young, Uyoata Udi, and Damani Sease, the series is a fictionalized dramatization of the rise of the Wu-Tang Clan hip hop group in the 1980s.

Hulu revealed the plot of Wu-Tang: An American Saga season three in a press release.

Off the release of their debut album and their continued rise to fame, we follow the Wu-Tang Clan over the course of their five-year plan as they face and overcome different challenges. While each of the members go on separate journeys to figure out where they fit in the music world, RZA struggles to stay on top of things in order to fulfill the promise he made to his Wu brothers. As money, fame, ego, and business threaten to tear the group apart, they must find a way to come together and cement their legacy.

The series returns for its final season on February 15th. Check out more photos from season three below.

