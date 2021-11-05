Wu-Tang: An American Saga: Season Three; Hulu Drama Series Renewed for Final Year

The journey of the Clan will continue — for one more year. Hulu has renewed the Wu-Tang: An American Saga series for a third and final season. The second season of 10 episodes finished being released on October 27th.

A drama series, the Wu-Tang: An American Saga TV show is based on the true story of the Wu-Tang Clan, one of the most influential and important groups in hip-hop history. The series stars Ashton Sanders, Shameik Moore, Siddiq Saunderson, Julian Elijah Martinez, Marcus Callender, Zolee Griggs, TJ Atoms, Dave East, Johell Young, Uyoata Udi, and Damani Sease. Set in the early ’90s in New York City, at the height of the crack cocaine epidemic, the show tracks the Clan’s formation, a vision of Bobby Diggs aka The RZA (Sanders), who strives to unite a dozen young, black men that are torn between music and crime but eventually rise to become the unlikeliest of American success stories. In season two, the Clan is disillusioned with life in the projects, and Bobby knows that success in the music industry could be their ticket to better lives. But getting the Clan members to drop everything for music isn’t easy. The resentment between Dennis (Saunderson), Sha (Moore), Power (Callender), and Divine (Martinez) still runs deep, while the other Clan members struggle to deal with intercity life. This time around, Bobby is dedicated to authenticity and though he knows he can lead his crew through the challenges of the music business, the Clan’s fractures may prove too much to overcome.

Can we get a SUUUUU for Season 3? #WuTangOnHulu pic.twitter.com/3DTaO6tJeq — Wu-Tang: An American Saga (@WuTangOnHulu) November 4, 2021

A premiere date for the final season will be announced in the future.

