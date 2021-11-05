Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

Wu-Tang: An American Saga: Season Three; Hulu Drama Series Renewed for Final Year

by Trevor Kimball,

Wu-Tang: An American Saga TV show on Hulu: canceled or renewed for season 3?

(Hulu)

The journey of the Clan will continue — for one more year. Hulu has renewed the Wu-Tang: An American Saga series for a third and final season. The second season of 10 episodes finished being released on October 27th.

A drama series, the Wu-Tang: An American Saga TV show is based on the true story of the Wu-Tang Clan, one of the most influential and important groups in hip-hop history. The series stars Ashton Sanders, Shameik Moore, Siddiq Saunderson, Julian Elijah Martinez, Marcus Callender, Zolee Griggs, TJ Atoms, Dave East, Johell Young, Uyoata Udi, and Damani Sease. Set in the early ’90s in New York City, at the height of the crack cocaine epidemic, the show tracks the Clan’s formation, a vision of Bobby Diggs aka The RZA (Sanders), who strives to unite a dozen young, black men that are torn between music and crime but eventually rise to become the unlikeliest of American success stories. In season two, the Clan is disillusioned with life in the projects, and Bobby knows that success in the music industry could be their ticket to better lives. But getting the Clan members to drop everything for music isn’t easy. The resentment between Dennis (Saunderson), Sha (Moore), Power (Callender), and Divine (Martinez) still runs deep, while the other Clan members struggle to deal with intercity life. This time around, Bobby is dedicated to authenticity and though he knows he can lead his crew through the challenges of the music business, the Clan’s fractures may prove too much to overcome.

A premiere date for the final season will be announced in the future.

Check out our status sheets to track new TV series pickups, renewals, and cancellations. You can find lists of cancelled shows here.
What do you think? Have you watched the first two seasons of the Wu-Tang: An American Saga TV series? Are you looking forward to watching the third and final season on Hulu?




Canceled and renewed TV show
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x