American Horror Stories: Season Two? Has the FX on Hulu Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Streaming on the Hulu subscription service, the American Horror Stories TV show is a spin-off of the long-running American Horror Story anthology series which was created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk. While American Horror Story tells tales that run for a full season of episodes, the spin-off is a weekly anthology series that features a different horror story in each episode. Some of the actors from the original AHS series take part in the spin-off. The cast of the first season includes Matt Bomer, Gavin Creel, Sierra McCormick, Kaia Gerber, Paris Jackson, Aaron Tveit, Merrin Dungey, Ashley Martin Carter, Valerie Loo, Selena Sloan Belissa Escobedo, Naomi Grossman, Cody Fern, Chad James Buchanan, John Carroll Lynch, Charles Melton, Billie Lourd, Danny Trejo, Kevin McHale, Dyllón Burnside, Madison Bailey, Rhenzy Feliz, Amy Grabow, Nico Greetham, Ronen Rubinstein, and Dane Diliegro.



As of July 15, 2021, American Horror Stories has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Unless they decide to publicize viewership, it is difficult to predict whether FX on Hulu will cancel or renew American Horror Stories for season two. Given that this show is connected to the American Horror Story and comes from the same creators, I think this series will have no trouble attracting an audience. I think it will be renewed. I’ll keep my ears open and an eye out for news, and will update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on American Horror Stories cancellation or renewal news.



