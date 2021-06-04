Menu

American Horror Story on FX: Cancelled or Renewed for Season 10?

by Telly Vulture

American Horror Story TV show on FX: canceled or renewed for season 10?

The Television Vulture is watching the American Horror Story TV show on FXWill this season be scary or horrible? Has the American Horror Story TV show been cancelled or renewed for a 10th season on FX? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of American Horror Story season 10. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?   
 

Airing on the FX cable channel, American Horror Story: 1984 stars Emma Roberts, Sarah Paulson, Billie Lourd, Cody Fern, Leslie Grossman, and John Carroll Lynch, Matthew Morrison, Gus Kenworthy, Angelica Ross, and Zach Villa. In the summer of 1984, five friends escape Los Angeles to work as counselors at Camp Redwood. As they adjust to their new jobs, they quickly learn that the only thing scarier than campfire tales is the past coming to haunt you.
 

The ninth season of American Horror Story averaged a 0.61 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.32 million viewers. Compared to season eight, that’s down by 36% and 35%, respectively. Find out how American Horror Story stacks up against the other FX TV shows.
 

American Horror Story has been renewed for a 10th season which will debut August 25, 2021. Stay tuned for further updates.
 
FX has already renewed American Horror Story for season 10 so there’s no need to worry about a cancellation. I’ll still keep an eye on the Nielsens though and will update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free American Horror Story cancellation or renewal alerts.
 

What do you think? Are you glad that the American Horror Story TV show has been renewed for a 10th season? How would you feel if FX cancelled this TV series, instead?




