FX TV Show Ratings (updated 3/6/20)

FX has been churning out a lot of original scripted series. Some have been hits while many others have not. Which will be cancelled and which will be renewed? Stay tuned!
Scripted FX shows listed: American Crime Story, American Horror Story, The Americans, Anger Management, Archer, Atlanta, Baskets, The Bastard Executioner, Better Things, Breeders, The Bridge, The Comedians, Fargo, Feud, Fosse/Verdon, Justified, Legion, Louie, Married, Mayans MC, Mr Inbetween, Partners, Pose, Saint George, Sex&Drugs&Rock&Roll, Snowfall, Sons of Anarchy, The Strain, Taboo, Trust, Tyrant, and What We Do In The Shadows.
Last update: The most recent ratings added for Better Things.
There’s a lot of data that FX execs look at when deciding whether to renew or cancel a TV series but ratings are a major factor. Here’s an updated listing of all of their recent/current primetime scripted shows.
A couple of notes about these charts:
These figures are updated automatically as new ratings are released (usually a day or so after the broadcasts). The averages are based on the final national numbers (live plus same day viewing). For technical reasons, I have to resort them manually so feel free to let me know if I missed something.
The demo numbers, which are typically most important to the broadcast networks, aren’t quite as vital to cable channels because their audiences are usually much smaller. Demo numbers are typically reported using the 10ths decimal place (2.4, for example). In the averages, I’m using an extra decimal for easier ranking.
Mr Inbetween is an awesome series. It just needs a little more promotion. Hopefully there will be a season 3 and more after that.
Ok, here is what I am thinking. FX has been the one network who has had the best shows. I hope Mayans MC is renewed. I am on the fence with American Horror Story. It is going to be so different without Kathy Bates, Denis O’Hare, Jessica Lange, Evan Peters, Lily Rabe and Angela Bassett. I was very surprised to see that Snowfall will be back for a fourth season. I kind of thought it would cancelled be cancelled because it just took a totally different turn. I think it was renewed because FX had nothing to put in that… Read more »
What we do in the shadows. Love the stupid humor in this show. Cant hardly wait for a new episode every week. Keep it coming. PLEASE !
I’ve always been a huge fan of FX Original shows. From Nip/Tuck & Rescue Me to Snowfall & The Americans. I could keep going and going. I know tv stations use ratings as a big factor whether to renew or cancel a show. What I don’t know is how do they factor in DVR and all the many ways you can watch a show without cable or satellite. HULU, SlingTv to just name a couple. Married was a really good show and got cancelled. In my opinion it was good anyway. I really hope they keep Snowfall going. It’s a… Read more »
The Strain was the best . Will miss the Americans . AH could of been better Can’t wait for Taboo.
What the hell is going on with baskets?.. Here in Washington state love this show and love our rodeo’s!!… Your ratings are wrong!!..
Really? I hope you are joking about baskets because That show is so slow and very far friends m being funny. It’s a total waste of a time slot. Baskets shouldn’t even be on the list! I can’t think of anyone who actually watches it.
please i love tyrant please bring it back!
Please bring Tyrant back