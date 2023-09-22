American Horror Story: Season 13 — Has the FX TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Vulture Watch

An anthology series airing on the FX cable channel, American Horror Story: Delicate stars Emma Roberts, Kim Kardashian, Cara Delevingne, Matt Czuchry, Billie Lourd, Denis O’Hare, Leslie Grossman, and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez. Recurring this season are Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Odessa A’zion, Julie White, Debra Monk, and Dominic Burgess while Zachary Quinto will make a guest appearance. Season 12 is based on Danielle Valentine’s book, Delicate Condition and is being split into two parts. The story begins with Anna Victoria Alcott (Roberts), a very successful actress who appears to have everything, except the thing she wants most. She’s endured multiple failed attempts at becoming pregnant via In vitro fertilization (IVF). Now, as the buzz around a recent film grows, Anna fears that something may be targeting her and her pursuit of motherhood.



Season 12 Ratings

The 12th season of American Horror Story averages a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 454,000 viewers. Compared to season 11, that’s up by 85% in the demo and up by 70% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how American Horror Story stacks up against other FX TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

American Horror Story has been renewed for a 13th season which will debut on (TBD). Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

There’s no need to wonder about the immediate future of American Horror Story. FX has already renewed the series for a 13th season. That’s the final year of a three-year renewal. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on American Horror Story cancellation or renewal news.



