American Horror Story: Season 12 Viewer Votes

American Horror Story TV show on FX: canceled or renewed for season 13?

Is Anna just being paranoid in the 12th season of the American Horror Story TV show on FX? As we all know, Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like American Horror Story is cancelled or renewed for season 13. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the 12th season episodes of American Horror Story here.

An FX anthology series, American Horror Story: Delicate stars Emma Roberts, Kim Kardashian, Cara Delevingne, Matt Czuchry, Billie Lourd, Denis O’Hare, Leslie Grossman, and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez. Recurring this season are Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Odessa A’zion, Julie White, Debra Monk, and Dominic Burgess while Zachary Quinto makes a guest appearance. Season 12 is based on Danielle Valentine’s book, Delicate Condition, and is being split into two parts. The story begins with Anna Victoria Alcott, a very successful actress who appears to have everything except the thing she wants most. She’s endured multiple failed attempts at becoming pregnant via In vitro fertilization (IVF). As the buzz around a recent film grows, Anna fears that something may be targeting her and her pursuit of motherhood.

What do you think? Which season 12 episodes of the American Horror Story TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Are you glad that American Horror Story has been renewed for a 13th season on FX?

