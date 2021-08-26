American Horror Story: Season 10 Viewer Votes (Double Feature)

How will the two parts connect in the 10th season of the American Horror Story TV show on FX? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like American Horror Story is cancelled or renewed for season 11. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the 10th season episodes of American Horror Story here.

An FX horror anthology series, American Horror Story: Double Feature stars Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Frances Conroy, Macaulay Culkin, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, Finn Wittrock, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Neal McDonough, Kaia Gerber, Nico Greetham, Rachel Hilson, Rebecca Dayan, and Cody Fern. The season will be split into two sections — Part 1: Red Tide (taking place by the sea) and Part 2: Death Valley (set by the sand). As the story begins, a struggling writer, his pregnant wife, and their daughter move to an isolated beach town for the winter. Once they’re settled in, the town’s true residents begin to make themselves known.





