F Is for Family: Season Five; Netflix Reveals Release Date for Final Season

by Regina Avalos,

F Is for Family TV show on Netflix: canceled or renewed?

F Is for Family is returning soon for its fifth and final season. Netflix has announced a premiere date for next month for the adult animated series from Bill Burr and Michael Price. Bill Burr, Laura Dern, Justin Long, Debi Derryberry, Haley Reinhart, Mo Collins, Trevor Devall, Kevin Michael Richardson, and Sam Rockwell are behind the voice cast of the series.

Bill Burr was the first to announce the return of the Netflix series on Twitter.

Additional details for the series were released on Twitter by the F Is for Family writer’s room.

The series returns on November 25th.

