F Is for Family: Season Five; Netflix Reveals Release Date for Final Season

F Is for Family is returning soon for its fifth and final season. Netflix has announced a premiere date for next month for the adult animated series from Bill Burr and Michael Price. Bill Burr, Laura Dern, Justin Long, Debi Derryberry, Haley Reinhart, Mo Collins, Trevor Devall, Kevin Michael Richardson, and Sam Rockwell are behind the voice cast of the series.

Bill Burr was the first to announce the return of the Netflix series on Twitter.

F Is For Family Season 5 announcement!: https://t.co/EiSHCAs6D5 — Bill Burr (@billburr) October 1, 2020

Additional details for the series were released on Twitter by the F Is for Family writer’s room.

Season 5 comes out November 25! https://t.co/4BNdiuzzJa — FIFF WRITERS (@FIFFNetflix) October 25, 2021

No cliffhanger for us. https://t.co/cPBz1noV9i — FIFF WRITERS (@FIFFNetflix) October 25, 2021

There are several trailers and teasers in the works. The first one will come out in about a week or so. https://t.co/UO8E2vH8jf — FIFF WRITERS (@FIFFNetflix) October 23, 2021

The series returns on November 25th.

