Network: Netflix.

Episodes: 44 (half-hour).

Seasons: Five.

TV show dates: December 18, 2015 — November 25, 2021.

Series status: Ended.

Performers include: Bill Burr, Laura Dern, Justin Long, Debi Derryberry, Sam Rockwell, Haley Reinhart, Mo Collins, Trevor Devall, Phil Hendrie, Kevin Michael Richardson, David Koechner, Kevin Farley, Gary Cole, and Joe Buck.

TV show description:

An animated sitcom from Bill Burr and Michael Price, the F Is for Family TV show takes place in the 1970s. It centers on embittered Korean War vet Frank Murphy (Burr).

Frank is an Irish-American who lives in a Pennsylvania suburb and works as a baggage handler at Mohican Airlines. He receives a promotion after his supervisor is killed in a horrific accident on the job.

Thanks to a hair-trigger temper, this base, modern takeoff of All in the Family‘s Archie Bunker frequently unleashes harsh diatribes, directed at or to his wife and three children. The difference is, his coarse language doesn’t have to conform to FCC regulations or network standards and practices.

Frank is a big fan of the Colt Luger TV series. This show-within-a-show centers on a middle-aged white man who always manages to save the day. Colt’s (Phil Hendrie) catchphrase is, “Sometimes, a man’s got to do what a man does,” which Frank revels in. Frank is married to Sue (Dern), a housewife who earns extra household money selling “Plast-a-Ware,” (a Tupperware parody).

Kevin (Long) is Frank and Sue’s rebellious teenaged son. Despite his unruly tendencies, Kevin loves and respects his parents and wants to do better, but often fails to listen to his better angels.

Daughter Maureen (Derryberry) is Frank’s “Princess.” He seemingly fails to appreciate her intelligence, which she uses to great effect, to hide her more negative traits from her unwitting family.

Skinny little Bill (Reinhart) is the Murphys’ younger son. He is frequently the target of bullies. When he can, big brother Kevin uses his juvenile delinquent reputation to get the local ruffians off Bill’s back.

Wealthy playboy neighbor Sam Rockwell is happy, successful, and the bane of Frank’s existence. Frank is not above setting himself up in competition with him, but Sam doesn’t even seem to notice.

F Is for Family is set before the concept of “political correctness” gained public awareness. Frank Murphy and family are just trying to make it, back in the days when people could smoke cigarettes inside and parents didn’t hover over their children like human helicopters.

Series Finale:

Episode #44 — Bye Bye, Frankie

As the townspeople flock to the airport for the big Christmas Eve show, Frank scrambles to keep the event on track, and Rosie plots to expose the mayor.

First aired: November 25, 2021.

