American Horror Story: Season 11 Ratings (NYC)



We don’t have to wonder about the future of American Horror Story right now since the series has already been renewed for 12th and 13th seasons. This time around, FX is airing two episodes a night so that the season will air over just five weeks. Could this move help increase viewership? Stay tuned.

An anthology series, American Horror Story: NYC stars Joe Mantello, Billie Lourd, Zachary Quinto, Russell Tovey, Leslie Grossman, Charlie Carver, Sandra Bernhard, Isaac Cole Powell, Denis O’Hare, and Patti LuPone. Guests include Rebecca Dayan, Kal Penn, Gideon Glick, Sis, Nico Greetham, Dot-Marie Jones, Hale Appleman, Kyle Beltran, Clara McGregor, Matthew Bishop, and Lee Aaron Rosen. Season 11 features one story and airs two episodes at a time. As the story begins, mysterious deaths and disappearances ramp up in the city. A doctor makes a frightening discovery, and a local reporter becomes tomorrow’s headline.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: Season 10 of American Horror Story on FX averaged a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 652,000 viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



What do you think? Do you like the American Horror Story TV series on FX? Are you glad that it’s been renewed for a 12th season?