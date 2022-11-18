This Is Life with Lisa Ling: Cancelled by CNN; No 10th Season for Documentary Series

This Is Life with Lisa Ling is ending with its upcoming ninth season. The series returns to CNN with a six-episode season on November 27th. Ling revealed to the Los Angeles Times that season nine would be the last season of the series where she explores the fringes of society.

Ling said the following about ending the popular documentary series:

“I was hoping to get to 10 seasons, but we fell short of that. I would like to do many, many more seasons, especially right now, when we are existing in these bubbles and we follow people who espouse what we believe. In some ways, we’ve cut ourselves off from really getting to know people who might be different or think differently than we do.”

The series has been on the air since 2014, and it is ending now due to the upcoming budget cuts at CNN. The network said the following about ending the series in a statement:

“We are extremely proud of the work we produced together and with our partners at Part2 Pictures. The important seeds planted by Lisa will continue to grow at CNN as we remain committed to shining a light on underreported stories and the people who make up the fabric of America.”

As for Ling, fans could see her in another show at a later date. She said the following:

“I’m not done. I personally don’t want to live in a nonfiction world of cooking shows and true crime. I think there is an audience for depth.”

