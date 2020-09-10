First Ladies: CNN Sets Launch of Docu-Series About Presidents’ Wives

Get ready for a look at the lives of the women behind the men – the men that live in the White House. A new docu-series is coming to CNN which will give viewers a peek into the lives of several of the past First Ladies of the United States. Robin Wright, who played fictional First Lady Claire Underwood in House of Cards, will host this series, which will arrive next month. Michelle Obama, Jackie Kennedy, Nancy Reagan, Eleanor Roosevelt, Lady Bird Johnson, and Hillary Rodham Clinton are the focus of the profiles for this new TV show.

CNN revealed more about First Ladies in a press release.

“First Ladies, a new CNN Original Series about America’s most iconic first ladies, premieres Sunday, October 4, at 10 p.m. ET. The six-part docuseries narrated by Golden Globe-winning actress Robin Wright, profiles Michelle Obama, Jackie Kennedy, Nancy Reagan, Eleanor Roosevelt, Lady Bird Johnson, and Hillary Rodham Clinton. Blending in-depth interviews, rare archival footage and cinematic recreations, First Ladies is a bold revision of each woman’s traditional portrayal, revealing how they were impacted during their time in the White House, and how their achievements fundamentally shaped American and global history. The series premieres with an extended episode on former first lady Michelle Obama. “First Ladies provides an intimate inside look into the lives and legacies of six remarkable women who transformed the role of first lady,” said Amy Entelis, EVP for Talent & Content Development, CNN Worldwide. “The series highlights how each defied expectation to carve her own trailblazing path, inspire generations and leave an indelible imprint on American culture.” First Ladies, produced by October Films, will regularly air Sunday nights at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CNN. Executive producers are Liz Bronstein, Chris Muckle, Matt Robins for October Films and Amy Entelis, Lyle Gamm and Lizzie Fox for CNN.”

What do you think? Are you interested in the lives of these iconic women? Will you watch First Ladies on CNN?