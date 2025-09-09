SWAT Exiles: Jay Harrington and Patrick St. Esprit to Guest in Spin-Off Series

Two more familiar faces from SWAT will join Shemar Moore in SWAT Exiles. According to Deadline, Jay Harrington and Patrick St. Esprit will guest star in the spin-off series. The pair will appear in the series premiere, but it is unknown if they will appear in more episodes beyond that.

The following was revealed about the series:

“Exiles is set after a high-profile mission goes sideways, pulling Sgt. Daniel ‘Hondo’ Harrelson (Moore) out of forced retirement to lead a last-chance experimental S.W.A.T. unit made up of untested, unpredictable young recruits. Production is set to begin later this month in Los Angeles, preserving jobs for the 200-person local production crew that has been instrumental to the success of the original series for the last eight seasons, according to a release from Sony.”

SWAT Exiles does not have an outlet yet.

What do you think? Will you watch this SWAT spin-off series when it premieres?