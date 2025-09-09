Menu

SWAT Exiles: Jay Harrington and Patrick St. Esprit to Guest in Spin-Off Series

by Regina Avalos,

Two more familiar faces from SWAT will join Shemar Moore in SWAT Exiles. According to Deadline, Jay Harrington and Patrick St. Esprit will guest star in the spin-off series.  The pair will appear in the series premiere, but it is unknown if they will appear in more episodes beyond that.

The following was revealed about the series:

“Exiles is set after a high-profile mission goes sideways, pulling Sgt. Daniel ‘Hondo’ Harrelson (Moore) out of forced retirement to lead a last-chance experimental S.W.A.T. unit made up of untested, unpredictable young recruits.

Production is set to begin later this month in Los Angeles, preserving jobs for the 200-person local production crew that has been instrumental to the success of the original series for the last eight seasons, according to a release from Sony.”

SWAT Exiles does not have an outlet yet.

What do you think? Will you watch this SWAT spin-off series when it premieres?

 


Most definitely! I loved the Swat series!

I hope Deacon & Hicks will appear in more that one episode.

Can’t wait to see it. Dumbest thing they ever did was to cancel SWAT!

Most definitely SWAT never should have been canceled

