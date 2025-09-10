Baylen Out Loud: Season Two Trailer and Premiere Date Released for TLC Docuseries

Baylen Out Loud has its return date. TLC announced the series will return in October with the release of a trailer. The series follows Baylen Dupree, who lives her life with Tourette’s syndrome. Season two will follow her as she gets married.

TLC revealed the following about season two:

“Baylen is back! Today, TLC announced the highly anticipated return of its breakout hit Baylen Out Loud, the #1 freshman series on cable in 2025 across all key demos. The series continues to follow Baylen Dupree, a vibrant and resilient young woman living with Tourette Syndrome, as she navigates life, love, and independence. With her unfiltered honesty, infectious humor, and unwavering spirit, Baylen has become a relatable voice for many, offering a refreshing look at what it means to live authentically while facing real challenges. The new season returns Tuesday, October 7 at 9PM ET/PT.

Baylen and her fiancé Colin are now living together, learning the ropes of adulting and discovering that love and cohabitating require a lot of compromise. From pre-marital counseling sessions to cozy apartment life, this season is all about Baylen leveling up. As she adjusts to a new city, she begins building new friendships and expanding her support system. Baylen’s journey with Tourette Syndrome continues as she navigates new challenges, medications, and opportunities to learn more about herself. With a wedding on the horizon, Baylen and Colin begin laying the groundwork for their big day, preparing what’s to come through dress shopping, floral design, and venue visits, as they take meaningful steps toward building a life together. But wedding planning isn’t as dreamy as they imagined as they are faced with personal compromise, budget realities, and location dilemmas that challenge their vision and test their teamwork.

BAYLEN OUT LOUD has been praised for its thoughtful storytelling and cultural relevance, sparking meaningful conversations around mental health, neurodiversity, and representation. With over 300 million views across TLC social media platforms, the series has not only resonated with viewers but also earned recognition as one of TLC’s most impactful new titles.

Fans on social will get an early taste of the new season on BAYLEN’S BITES, an original multipart TLC digital series which follows Baylen and Colin on a food adventure around Washington, D.C. The pair will explore new cuisines, taste test treats, and learn a few new recipes. New episodes drop weekly on Thursdays across all TLC social handles.

BAYLEN OUT LOUD is produced by Michael Levitt Productions for TLC. New episodes will be available to stream on HBO Max the day after airing.”