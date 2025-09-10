That Thrifting Show: Laura Spencer to Host New Freeform & Hulu Series, Stay with Good Morning America

That Thrifting Show is headed to Freeform in 2026. Hosted by Lara Spencer, the competition series will have two teams competing to decorate a room on a limited budget with thrift store finds.

Spencer will remain with Good Morning America while hosting the series. According to Deadline, she has signed a multi-year contract to stay with the series.

Freeform shared the following about the upcoming series:

Today, Freeform and Hulu announced the new unscripted competition series “That Thrifting Show with Lara Spencer” from executive producer and host Lara Spencer. The series will debut on Freeform and Hulu in 2026. In the 12-episode series, vintage design expert Lara Spencer presents two designer duos with identical rooms. With limited time and budget, teams must treasure hunt for vintage and thrift store finds to design their way to beautiful, layered, finished rooms. It’s style and sustainability in a race against the clock. “It is so meaningful to share my childhood love of thrifting and celebrate this new generation’s passion for sustainable design,” said Spencer. “As you will see on ‘That Thrifting Show,’ there are so many incredible treasures out there, just waiting to be reimagined and given a new life. To see the rooms these designers create with their thrifted finds is aspirational and simply amazing.” The series is produced for ABC News Studios by Butternut, a division of Wheelhouse Entertainment, and Envisionary Productions. Lara Spencer serves as executive producer, alongside Courtney White and Cheryl Wayne for Butternut, Jon Rosen for Envisionary Productions, and senior executive producer David Sloan and Melia Patria for ABC News Studios.”

What do you think? Will you watch this new series when it arrives on Freeform?