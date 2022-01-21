Single Drunk Female: Season One Viewer Votes

Is her hometown what Samantha needs for recovery in the first season of the Single Drunk Female TV show on Freeform? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Single Drunk Female is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of Single Drunk Female here.

A Freeform single-camera comedy series, the Single Drunk Female TV show stars Sofia Black-D’Elia, Ally Sheedy, Rebecca Henderson, Sasha Compère, Lily Mae Harrington, and Garrick Bernard with Jojo Brown, Charlie Hall, Madison Shepard, Ian Gomez, Madeline Wise, and Jon Glaser in recurring roles. After a public flame-out at a New York media company, twenty-something alcoholic Samantha Fink (Black-D’Elia) is forced to seize the only chance she has to sober up and avoid jail time — by moving back home with her overbearing “smother”, Carol (Sheedy). Back in Greater Boston, Samantha restarts her life, working at the local grocery store while surrounded by all of the triggers that made her drink in the first place. Confronted with remnants of her old life, Samantha sets out on a path to move past her worst self and figure out her best self. Mostly.





