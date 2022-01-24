Single Drunk Female: Season Two? Has the Freeform Comedy Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

Can Samantha really change? Has the Single Drunk Female TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on Freeform? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Single Drunk Female, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the Freeform cable channel, the Single Drunk Female TV show stars Sofia Black-D’Elia, Ally Sheedy, Rebecca Henderson, Sasha Compère, Lily Mae Harrington, and Garrick Bernard with Jojo Brown, Charlie Hall, Madison Shepard, Ian Gomez, Madeline Wise, and Jon Glaser in recurring roles. After a public flame-out at a New York media company, twenty-something alcoholic Samantha Fink (Black-D’Elia) is forced to seize the only chance she has to sober up and avoid jail time — by moving back home with her overbearing “smother”, Carol (Sheedy). Back in Greater Boston, Samantha restarts her life, working at the local grocery store while surrounded by all of the triggers that made her drink in the first place. Confronted with remnants of her old life, Samantha sets out on a path to move past her worst self and figure out her best self. Mostly.



Season One Ratings

The first season of Single Drunk Female averages a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 178,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Single Drunk Female stacks up against other Freeform TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of January 24, 2022, Single Drunk Female has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will Freeform cancel or renew Single Drunk Female for season two? The channel doesn’t have many original series right now so I think that help’s this show’s chances. The ratings are okay so, I’m leaning toward a renewal. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Single Drunk Female cancellation or renewal news.



