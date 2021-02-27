Single Drunk Female: Freeform Orders New Comedy Series

Sofia Black-D’Elia has a new gig. Fresh off her time on Showtime’s Your Honor drama series (above), the actress has been set to star in Single Drunk Female, a new Freeform mother-daughter comedy series. Black-D’Elia previously co-starred in The Mick, FOX’s cancelled comedy series, as one of the kids under Kaitlin Olson’s care.

After a spectacularly embarrassing public breakdown, irreverent alcoholic Samantha Fink (Black-D’Elia) is forced to move back home with her “Smother” (Ally Sheedy) to sober up and avoid jail time. But when her childhood BFF reveals surprising news, Samantha starts to learn there’s a fine line between party girl and walking disaster. Rebecca Henderson, Sasha Compère, Lily Mae Harrington, and Garrick Bernard also star.

The Single Drunk Female series comes from 20th Television and is written and created by Simone Finch (The Connors), who will executive produce along with Jenni Konner (Camping, Girls), Phil Traill (Good Girls), and Nora Silver. Leslye Headland (Russian Doll and Star Wars: The Acolyte) directed and executive produced the pilot.

The Freeform cable channel has ordered 10 episodes. A premiere date has not yet been set.

