Cruel Summer: Freeform Sets Debut for Psychological Thriller Series

Things are going to get scary this April. Freeform has announced that the cable channel’s new psychological mystery series, Cruel Summer, will launch with a pair of episodes on Tuesday, April 20th.

Here’s Freeform’s announcement, as well as a teaser video:

Freeform’s highly anticipated psychological mystery, “CRUEL SUMMER,” will premiere with a two-hour event on TUESDAY, APRIL 20, at 9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT. From executive producer Jessica Biel (“The Sinner”), “Cruel Summer” is a psychological thriller that follows two young women: Kate Wallis, the popular girl with a charmed life who one day goes missing, and Jeanette Turner, the nerdy wannabe who is accused of being connected to Kate’s disappearance. All signs point to Jeanette’s guilt, but is Kate really who she seems to be? Set over three summers and told through shifting points of view, the series challenges perception and follows how one girl can go from being a sweet outlier to the most despised person in America. The series stars Olivia Holt, Chiara Aurelia, Michael Landes, Froy Gutierrez, Harley Quinn Smith, Allius Barnes, Blake Lee and Brooklyn Sudano. “Cruel Summer” comes from studio eOne and was created by Bert V. Royal. Tia Napolitano serves as showrunner. Executive producers include Napolitano, Royal and Iron Ocean Productions’ Jessica Biel and Michelle Purple. Max Winkler directs and executive produces the pilot. After the series premiere, new episodes will air Tuesdays at 10:00 p.m. EDT/PDT.

What do you think? Do you plan to check out the new Cruel Summer TV series on Freeform?