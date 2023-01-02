Single Drunk Female: Season Two; Molly Ringwald to Guest on Freeform Series for Mini Breakfast Club Reunion

Single Drunk Female fans will see a Breakfast Club reunion during season two. Molly Ringwald will guest star in an episode alongside Ally Sheedy. The two starred together in the classic film in 1985.

Also starring Sofia Black-D’Elia, Rebecca Henderson, Sasha Compère, Lily Mae Harrington, and Garrick Bernard, the series follows a woman forced to move in with her mother and sober up to stay out of jail.

Entertainment Weekly revealed the following about Ringwald’s role in the Freeform series:

“As for Ringwald, she’s set to play Alice, Carol’s wry, witty, “perfect” sister-in-law and Sam’s favorite aunt. Alice always does things slightly better than Carol, just enough to get under her skin, and Sam idolizes her.”

Single Drunk Female will return in early 2023, but an exact premiere date has not yet been set.

What do you think? Are you excited about the return of this Freeform series?