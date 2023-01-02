The X-Factor: Cancelled FOX Series Eyed to Return to US on NBC

The X-Factor is returning to the small screen after a 10-year hiatus. The series aired on FOX, but it will have a new home on NBC, according to Simon Cowell. Another source said a deal is still being worked on.

The network has not officially announced a pick-up of the series, but Cowell revealed he had struck a deal with the network. His other popular competition series, America’s Got Talent, already airs on NBC.

So it looks like @TheXFactorUSA is coming back—this time via NBC. Sources tell Vulture that while a deal is still being worked out, the network is indeed interested in reviving the UK singing competition format here, as Cowell told @TheSunUS this week. pic.twitter.com/5fWJoJ2Kr3 — TVMoJoe (@TVMoJoe) December 30, 2022

Cowell said the following, per The U.S. Sun:

“I have a saying in life that’s always go where you’ve got the best invitation – and NBC has offered us to make the show here. Which means we’ll make the show here. We found our perfect partner with NBC – honestly, I am not just saying that because they pay me, but they are brilliant. I just really like them, got on well with them and they get a kick out of seeing people succeed on [AGT]. So you go where the best navigation is and if I am being honest there is more excitement to make it here than in the UK.”

The X-Factor aired for three seasons on FOX before it was canceled.

What do you think? Are you a fan of The X-Factor? Do you want to see the series back on the air?