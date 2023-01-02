Call the Midwife: Season 12 Teaser Released by BBC, Coming to PBS in March

Call the Midwife returns to PBS this March, and a new trailer has been released for season 12 of the series, which airs on BBC in the UK.

Starring Jenny Agutter, Linda Bassett, Judy Parfitt, Fenella Woolgar, Ella Bruccoleri, Helen George, Laura Main, Leonie Elliott, Stephen McGann, Cliff Parisi, Annabelle Apsion, Georgie Glen, Max Macmillan, Daniel Laurie, and Zephryn Taitte, the series follows a group of midwives living in London.

PBS revealed the following about the upcoming season:

“It’s 1968, and the nuns and nurses from Nonnatus House return for more midwifery and family life. The midwives welcome a new nun, Sister Veronica, and tension in Poplar arises following the effects of Enoch Powell’s “Rivers of Blood” speech.”

Call the Midwife returns on March 19th. Check out the trailer for season 12 below.

What do you think? Are you excited about the return of this period drama?