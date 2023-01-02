Sunday TV Ratings: The Simpsons, 60 Minutes, World’s Funniest Animals, Our Barbara, NFL Football

Sunday, January 1, 2023 ratings — New episodes: America’s Funniest Home Videos, 60 Minutes, The Simpsons, and The Great North. Specials: Our Barbara — A Special Edition of 20/20. Sports: NFL Football: Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens, NFL Overrun, and Football Night in America. Reruns: Shark Tank, Fire Country, East New York, World’s Funniest Animals, Whose Line Is It Anyway?, The Simpsons, Bob’s Burgers, and Family Guy.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

