Good Trouble, Watchful Eye, Single Drunk Female, Cruel Summer: Freeform Teases 2023 Premieres

Freeform has lots of programming on the way. The cable channel has announced premiere dates for four new or returning scripted series — Good Trouble (season five), The Watchful Eye (new series, trailer below), Single Drunk Female (season two, pictured above), and Cruel Summer (season two).

Freeform revealed more about the returns of these shows in a press release.

Freeform released the trailer for the upcoming mystery “The Watchful Eye.” The series follows Elena Santos, a young woman with a complicated past, maneuvering her way into working as a live-in nanny for an affluent family in Manhattan. She quickly learns that everyone in the mysterious building has deadly secrets and ulterior motives. What they don’t know, however, is that Elena has some shocking secrets of her own. “The Watchful Eye” is from Ryan Seacrest Productions. It is created by Julie Durk (“Grace and Frankie”), who also serves as consultant. Emily Fox (“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”) is showrunner and executive producer. Ryan Seacrest Productions’ Ryan Seacrest, Nina Wass, Andrea Shay and Jeffrey Reiner serve as executive producers, with Reiner (“Dirty John”) directing the pilot. The series is produced by ABC Signature, a part of Disney Television Studios. “The Watchful Eye” premieres MONDAY, JAN. 30, at 9:00 p.m. EST/PST with a two-episode premiere and will air weekly at 10:00 p.m. subsequently, next day on Hulu.

“Good Trouble” returns for a fifth season with the 20-something residents of Los Angeles’ The Coterie. The roommates will face their toughest obstacles yet as they’re confronted with evolving relationship challenges and new career opportunities. Through highs and lows, romance and heartbreak, The Coterie crew will lean on each other while they navigate the next stage of adulthood. The series stars Cierra Ramirez, Tommy Martinez, Emma Hunton, Sherry Cola, Zuri Adele, Josh Pence, Bryan Craig and Booboo Stewart. It is executive produced by Joanna Johnson, Christine Sacani, Greg Gugliotta, Jennifer Lopez, Benny Medina, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Cierra Ramirez. Johnson also serves as showrunner. “Good Trouble” returns to Freeform on THURSDAY, MARCH 16, at 10 p.m. EDT/PDT, next day on Hulu, with fan-favorite Maia Mitchell returning to reprise her role as Callie Adams-Foster.

The second season of the critically acclaimed comedy “Single Drunk Female” will debut on WEDNESDAY, APRIL 12, at 10:00 p.m. EDT/PDT, with the entire 10-episode second season available on Hulu and on-demand platforms the next day, THURSDAY, APRIL 13. Ian Gomez (“Cougar Town”) has been elevated to series regular as Carol’s boyfriend, Bob. Busy Phillipps (“Cougar Town”) and Ricky Velez (“The King of Staten Island”) will recur as new people in Sam’s life, and Charlie Hall (“The Sex Lives of College Girls”) will once again recur as Sam’s ex, Joel. As previously announced, Molly Ringwald will guest star as Carol’s sister-in-law Alice.

In season two, with a year and a half of sobriety under her belt, Samantha Fink finally feels like she has a life worth celebrating. However, Sam quickly learns that sometimes life has other plans for her. Sam must figure out how to effect change where she can, sit in her discomfort when she can’t, and maybe even enjoy the ride. “Single Drunk Female” stars Sofia Black-D’Elia, Ally Sheedy, Sasha Compere, Lily Mae Harrington, Garrick Bernard and Ian Gomez. The series comes from 20th Television and is executive produced by Jenni Konner, Daisy Gardner, Simone Finch, John Riggi, Phil Traill, Nora Silver and Leslye Headland.

“Cruel Summer,” the highest-rated series in Freeform history, will return for its second season in Summer 2023. The anthology series features a brand new cast and mystery. Set in an idyllic waterfront town in the Pacific Northwest, the next chapter of “Cruel Summer” follows the rise and fall of an intense teenage friendship. Approaching the story from three different timelines surrounding Y2K, the season twists and turns as it tracks the early friendship between Megan, Isabella and Megan’s best friend Luke, the love triangle that blossomed, and the mystery that would impact all of their lives going forward. The series stars Sadie Stanley, Lexi Underwood, Griffin Gluck, KaDee Strickland, Lisa Yamada and Sean Blakemore. Paul Adelstein will recur. “Cruel Summer” comes from studio Entertainment One (eOne) and was created by Bert V. Royal. Elle Triedman serves as showrunner. Executive producers include Triedman, Bill Purple, Tia Napolitano and Iron Ocean Productions’ Jessica Biel and Michelle Purple. The series is distributed internationally by eOne.