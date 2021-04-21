Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the Freeform cable channel, the Cruel Summer TV show stars Olivia Holt, Chiara Aurelia, Michael Landes, Froy Gutierrez, Harley Quinn Smith, Allius Barnes, Blake Lee, and Brooklyn Sudano. The story follows two young women. Kate Wallis (Holt) is a popular girl with a charmed life who one day goes missing without a trace. Jeanette Turner (Aurelia) is the nerdy wannabe who is accused of being connected to Kate’s disappearance. All signs point to Jeanette’s guilt, but is Kate really who she seems to be? Set over three summers in the 1990s and told through shifting points of view, the series challenges perception and follows how one girl can go from being a sweet outlier to the most despised person in America. The episodes tell the story of each one and how the disappearance of Kate intersects with everyone’s lives.



Season One Ratings

The first season of Cruel Summer averages a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 246,000 viewers. Find out how Cruel Summer stacks up against other Freeform TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of April 21, 2021, Cruel Summer has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will Freeform cancel or renew Cruel Summer for season two? The cable channel has very few scripted series on its schedule at this point so I think they really want this drama to succeed. I think that it will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Cruel Summer cancellation or renewal news.



