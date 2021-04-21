Cruel Summer: Season One Ratings

Freeform has very few scripted series on its schedule these days. Does that increase this new show’s chances of a renewal? How good will the ratings have to be for the Cruel Summer series to survive? Will it be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A psychological mystery series, the Cruel Summer TV show stars Olivia Holt, Chiara Aurelia, Michael Landes, Froy Gutierrez, Harley Quinn Smith, Allius Barnes, Blake Lee, and Brooklyn Sudano. The story follows two young women. Kate Wallis (Holt) is a popular girl with a charmed life who one day goes missing without a trace. Jeanette Turner (Aurelia) is the nerdy wannabe who is accused of being connected to Kate’s disappearance. All signs point to Jeanette’s guilt, but is Kate really who she seems to be? Set over three summers in the 1990s and told through shifting points of view, the series challenges perception and follows how one girl can go from being a sweet outlier to the most despised person in America. The episodes tell the story of each one and how the disappearance of Kate intersects with everyone’s lives.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

Cable ratings are typically released within a day or so of the show’s airing, except for in the case of weekends and holidays.



