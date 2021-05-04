The Girlfriend Experience: Season Three Ratings

It’s been more than three years since the third season of The Girlfriend Experience ended on Starz. A lot has happened since then and many TV shows have come and gone. Will this Starz show’s already small audience remember it or care that it’s returned? Will The Girlfriend Experience be cancelled or renewed for season four? Stay tuned.

An anthology drama series that’s based on Steven Soderbergh’s movie, season three of The Girlfriend Experience stars Julia Goldani Telles with Oliver Masucci, Frank Dillane, Daniel Betts, Armin Karima, Tobi Bamtefa, Jemima Rooper, Enzo Cilenti, Alexandra Daddario, Charles Edwards, Josette Simon Obe, Ray Fearon, Peter Guinness, and Matilda Zeigler. Set amidst the London tech scene, neuroscience major Iris (Telles) begins to explore the transactional world of escorts only to find herself deep inside the uncanny valley with the relationships she creates. Iris quickly learns that her client sessions provide her with a compelling edge in the tech world and vice versa. She then begins to question whether her actions are driven by free will, or something else altogether, and heads down a deep path of exploration.

For comparisons: Season two of The Girlfriend Experience (which aired in 2017) on Starz averaged a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 259,000 viewers.

