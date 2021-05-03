What will Iris (and the audience) discover in the third season of The Girlfriend Experience TV show on Starz? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like The Girlfriend Experience is cancelled or renewed for season four. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the third season episodes of The Girlfriend Experience here.

A Starz anthology drama series that’s based on Steven Soderbergh’s movie, season three of The Girlfriend Experience stars Julia Goldani Telles with Oliver Masucci, Frank Dillane, Daniel Betts, Armin Karima, Tobi Bamtefa, Jemima Rooper, Enzo Cilenti, Alexandra Daddario, Charles Edwards, Josette Simon Obe, Ray Fearon, Peter Guinness, and Matilda Zeigler. Set amidst the London tech scene, neuroscience major Iris (Telles) begins to explore the transactional world of escorts only to find herself deep inside the uncanny valley with the relationships she creates. Iris quickly learns that her client sessions provide her with a compelling edge in the tech world and vice versa. She then begins to question whether her actions are driven by free will, or something else altogether, and heads down a deep path of exploration.





