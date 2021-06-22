NCIS: Season 19 May Have Less Mark Harmon as CBS Series Changes Nights

Season 19 of NCIS is coming to CBS in the fall but there are some big changes ahead. The long-running series will be airing on a new night and it looks like there will be fewer appearances by star Mark Harmon.

Harmon will only appear in a small number of episodes in ‘the low single digits,’ per TV Line. The series is looking to pick up someone to fill in the void by the lack of Harmon and Gary Cole is a possibility. The most recent season seemed to set up a reduced role for Harmon. His Gibbs character had been suspended by NCIS indefinitely and his boat was blown up with him on it (though you could see Gibbs swim away).

As for the time slot change, NCIS has aired on CBS for its previous 18 seasons. The series will now air on Monday nights. Kelly Kahl, CBS Entertainment president, said the following about the night change, per The Hollywood Reporter:

“I look at it as a forward-looking move. Putting franchises together as we’re doing with FBI is certainly one way people enjoy watching TV these days, especially linear TV. It works, and it’s not new to us because we’ve used our franchises to launch other franchises over the years. So this move of NCIS to Monday lets us take a night that was doing OK but now kind of supercharge it. Dropping the number one scripted show on TV in the middle of a Monday night makes it an extremely strong night, and it gives us a chance to launch another piece of the franchise in NCIS: Hawai’i.”

The new NCIS: Hawai’i series just started production on its first season last week. CBS will announce premiere dates for NCIS and more at a later date.

What do you think? Are you excited to check out a mostly Harmon-less season 19 of NCIS on CBS?