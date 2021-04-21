Who is the truly guilty party in the first season of the Cruel Summer TV show on Freeform? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Cruel Summer is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of Cruel Summer here.

A Freeform psychological mystery series, the Cruel Summer TV show stars Olivia Holt, Chiara Aurelia, Michael Landes, Froy Gutierrez, Harley Quinn Smith, Allius Barnes, Blake Lee, and Brooklyn Sudano. The story follows two young women. Kate Wallis (Holt) is a popular girl with a charmed life who one day goes missing without a trace. Jeanette Turner (Aurelia) is the nerdy wannabe who is accused of being connected to Kate’s disappearance. All signs point to Jeanette’s guilt, but is Kate really who she seems to be? Set over three summers in the 1990s and told through shifting points of view, the series challenges perception and follows how one girl can go from being a sweet outlier to the most despised person in America. The episodes tell the story of each one and how the disappearance of Kate intersects with everyone’s lives.





