The Walking Dead: Dead City: Season Three Renewal with New Showrunner Set for AMC Series

The Walking Dead: Dead City is returning for a third season. AMC has renewed the spin-off with a new showrunner taking over things behind the scenes. Sean Hoffman is returning to the franchise to run the series for its third season.

Lauren Cohan, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Gaius Charles, Željko Ivanek, Jonathan Higginbotham, Mahina Napoleon, Trey Santiago-Hudson, Charlie Solis, Michael Anthony, Alex Borlo, David Chen, Randy Gonzalez, Alex Huynh, Aixa Kendrick, Karina Ortiz, Caleb Reese Paul, Eleanor Reissa, John Wu, and Logan Kim star in the series, which follows Maggie and Neagan in Manhattan.

AMC shared the following about the series:

“AMC Networks announced today that The Walking Dead: Dead City, starring fan-favorites Jeffrey Dean Morgan as “Negan” and Lauren Cohan as “Maggie,” will return for a third season with Seth Hoffman (The Walking Dead, House, Prison Break) joining as showrunner. Hoffman marks his return to the Walking Dead Universe having spent three years as co-executive producer and writer on The Walking Dead, where he wrote iconic episodes such as “Too Far Gone,” “JSS,” and “No Way Out,” among others. Production on The Walking Dead: Dead City season three is set to begin in Boston, MA this Fall.

“We’re thankful to Eli Jorné for two seasons of Dead City that took the story of these iconic characters in exciting new directions and broadened this thriving Universe by introducing a new corner of the walker apocalypse,” said Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks. “As we continue to create new stories for a passionate TWD fanbase, we’re delighted to have a seasoned Walking Dead veteran like Seth Hoffman at the helm of a new season, alongside the remarkable Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan, that will bring new adversaries and alliances and push the boundaries of Maggie and Negan’s conflicted relationship.”

“I’m excited to have the chance to dive back into The Walking Dead Universe and work to deliver another dynamic season’s worth of stories to this epic franchise. It’s a true honor to chart out the next chapter for Maggie and Negan’s iconic adventures in Dead City,” said Hoffman. “Lauren, Jeffrey and Scott are incredible creative partners and I’m thrilled to collaborate with them to bring this story to life.”

In season three, Maggie and Negan finally put aside their differences to build the first thriving community in Manhattan since the apocalypse, but when chaos in the city begins to arise, they are forced to question: have they learned from their old wounds or will their dark past spell doom for the entire city?

The Walking Dead: Dead City concluded its second season on June 22 on AMC and AMC+. In addition to showrunner Hoffman, executive producers include Scott M. Gimple, chief content officer of The Walking Dead Universe, Cohan, Morgan, Brian Bockrath and Colin Walsh.

Hoffman is repped by Lauren Fox and Mina Ross at CAA and Ken Richman and Robby Koch at Hansen, Jacobsen.”

The premiere date for season three will be announced later.

